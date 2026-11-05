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Ex-Man Utd Ace Apologises For Mason Greenwood Comments After Fenerbahce 3-2 Liverpool
By Hal Fish,6 days ago
Former Manchester United defender Clayton Blackmore has issued a public apology after sparking a backlash with comments about Mason Greenwood. The 25-year-old scored for Fenerbahce against Liverpool this week. The Turkish giants beat their English opposition 3-2 in the Champions League, with Greenwood deflected equaliser levelling the scores after Trey...