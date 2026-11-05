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How to Build Real-Time Vision for Multimodal AI Agents with Gemini Live API
4 days ago
The realm of artificial intelligence continues to push boundaries, particularly with the integration of real-time vision capabilities in AI agents. Utilizing tools like the Gemini Live API and the Google Agent Development Kit (ADK), developers can now build sophisticated multimodal AI agents capable of merging live voice and vision without compromising performance.