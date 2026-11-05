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Superintendent responds after Butler County voters reject school tax increase
By Caitlin HuffAnanda Wallace,7 days ago
Butler County voters rejected a proposed 6.3-cent real estate and personal property tax increase for Butler County Schools in the Nov. 3, 2026, vote. The tally was 58.3% against and 41.7% for. The district proposed the increase to pay for building repairs, new school buses and other needs to comply with state requirements.