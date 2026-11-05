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The Evolving Role of Vector Databases in Modern AI
4 days ago
Are vector databases still essential in today’s rapidly evolving AI landscape? This question is increasingly discussed among technology enthusiasts and professionals, especially with the rise of alternative search strategies. In this article, we’ll delve into the role and relevance of vector databases, especially in the context of Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), AI agents, embeddings, semantic search, and context windows.