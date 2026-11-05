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How GPT-6 Astra Enhanced a Small AI Model’s Capabilities by Editing Weights
4 days ago
In an intriguing development at the intersection of AI and machine learning, a team from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) demonstrated a groundbreaking technique involving OpenAI’s GPT-6 Astra. Contrary to what many headlines suggested, this was not about teaching a small AI model, Qwen3.5-0.8B, new mathematical capabilities. Instead, it involved skillfully editing the model’s weights to remove obstacles that inhibited its performance.