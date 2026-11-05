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Why AI Empowers Engineers but Stalls in Scaling Company-wide Productivity
4 days ago
When it comes to AI, individual engineers often witness astounding leaps in productivity. Tools like Codex or ChatGPT have transformed entire workflows, making tasks quicker and allowing creative problem-solving at unprecedented speeds. Yet, when we shift our focus to the broader organizational landscape, this boost in productivity seems to tether off, failing to propagate as expected throughout entire companies. Why does this dichotomy exist, and what can be done to bridge this gap?