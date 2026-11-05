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Newly-Elected Vigo County Prosecutor Johnny Vaughn Outlines Transition Plans, Key Priorities
By Teegan Emerson,6 days ago
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Newly-elected Vigo County Prosecutor Johnny Vaughn held a press conference Thursday morning at Terre Haute Police Headquarters to share his goals and transition plans as he prepares to take office. Vaughn will succeed longtime prosecutor Terry Modesitt, who has served in the role since 2007....