undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Boys Soccer: Lotus School For Excellence blanks The Vanguard School to gain passage to 2A quarterfinals
By COURTNEY OAKES,5 days ago
AURORA | After nearly two weeks off, the Lotus School For Excellence boys soccer team overcame any rust it might have had Wednesday to advance in the Class 2A state playoffs. In action for the first time since their regular season finale Oct. 23 thanks to a opening round bye, the seventh-seeded Meteors defended their home field with a 2-0 victory over 10th-seeded The Vanguard School to move on to the quarterfinals.
2