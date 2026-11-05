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Beyer Urges Rejection of Trump’s Proposed 250-Foot Arch Near Arlington Cemetery
By FCNP.com,7 days ago
Congressman Warns of Historic Preservation, Traffic and Public Safety Concerns. U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) urged the National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC) Thursday to reject President Donald Trump’s proposed 250-foot triumphal arch on Columbia Island, warning that the project threatens historic landmarks, regional transportation and public safety. Beyer, whose...