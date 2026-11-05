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Prairie Path closed Pioneer Park to Spring Road, November 9-11
6 days ago
As part of the Prairie Path permanent restroom project currently underway, a portion of the Prairie Path is being paved near the restroom building. On Monday, November 9 the crew will frame and pour the section of concrete path between Pioneer Park and Spring Road. Detour signs will be placed east of the paving addition near Pioneer Park and west of the improvement directing trail users to detour to the sidewalk south of the Prairie Path.