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Arizona Science Center unveils new fall exhibits focused on caves and creativity
4 days ago
Arizona Science Center is expanding its lineup of interactive experiences this fall with two new attractions designed to engage guests through hands-on exploration, creativity and scientific discovery. The additions include CaveScape, now featuring Hidden Habitats: Life in the Caves, and a reimagined CREATE makerspace. The new experiences invite visitors to...
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