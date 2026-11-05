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Know The Foe 2A Quarterfinals: #9 Roland-Story at #3 Van Meter
By Quinn Douglas,7 days ago
VAN METER, Ia. — The Roland-Story Norsemen football team returns to the gridiron on Friday Night, as they make the trip to the west side of the Des Moines metro to take on the Van Meter Bulldogs in the quarterfinal round of the Class 2A Playoffs at Bulldog Stadium. Roland-Story enters with a record of 8-2 and ranked #9 in Class 2A, while Van Meter enters at 9-1 and ranked #3 in Class 2A. Friday’s meeting is the 2nd all-time between the 2 programs, as Van Meter won last year’s meeting 24-14 in the 2nd round of the playoffs.