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Know The Foe 1A Quarterfinals: #6 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at #2 West Lyon
By Quinn Douglas,6 days ago
SIOUX CENTER, Ia. — The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Cowboys football team returns to the grid iron on Friday Night, as they make the long trip to Northwest Iowa to take on the West Lyon Wildcats in the quarterfinal round of the Class 1A Playoffs at the Open Space Athletic Complex in Sioux Center. CGD enters at 9-1 and ranked #6, while West Lyon enters at 9-1 and ranked #2. Friday’s meeting is the 2nd all-time between the 2 programs, as West Lyon won a 2A First Round playoff matchup against the Cowboys in 2023 by a score of 50-0. West Lyon enters Friday fresh off a 35-0 shutout of Hinton in the 2nd round, as the Wildcats only blemish is to the lone undefeated team in Class 2A in their county rivals at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 14-13 in week 2. The defending 1A State Champions are led by senior quarterback Easton DeJong, who’s thrown for 1,124 yards and 16 touchdowns, while rushing for another 689 yards and 8 touchdowns. DeJong’s favorite target has been junior River Kramer, who’s caught 26 passes for 622 yards and 10 touchdowns, junior Jaxton DeJong was 12 catches for 183 yards and 3 touchdowns, as senior Daxtyn Metzger has 8 catches for 178 yards and 3 scores. The rushing attack has two dependable backs, as sophomore Chasyn Westra has 739 yards and 7 touchdowns, as River Kramer has also spent time in the backfield, rushing for 646 yards and 10 touchdowns. The offensive line is a hallmark of West Lyon football, and the Wildcats have another strong unit, anchored by seniors Jerrence Knoblock and Micah Van Beek.
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