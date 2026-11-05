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Doug Schoenrock Named TWRA Executive Director
By Shannon McFarlin,7 days ago
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission held a special-called meeting in Nashville on November 5 to appoint the next Executive Director of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). Commission Chair Greg Davenport announced Doug Schoenrock has been selected to fill the position created by the retirement of current Executive Director Jason Maxedon. The vote to approve the search committee’s recommendation was unanimous from the Commissioners in attendance.