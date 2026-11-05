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Former Greenville police officer pleads guilty to child porn possession, gets 100 days in jail
By WITN Web Team,7 days ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former Greenville police officer has pleaded guilty to child porn possession. On Wednesday, Dominic Olivares pleaded guilty in court to two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Six other counts, which included first- and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor charges, were dismissed...