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Downey falls to La Serna in Gateway League title game
By John M. Sherrard,5 days ago
DOWNEY – In a game of turnovers and defensive battles, the visiting La Serna Lancers held on to defeat Downey, 20-14, in the newly aligned Gateway League Friday October 30. With La Serna leading, 20-14, and the Vikings driving for a possible go ahead touchdown at the Lancers 21-yard line with less than 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter, La Serna junior defensive end Nathan Christiansen sacked senior quarterback Kale Murphy to virtually end the game.