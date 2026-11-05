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Scottsdale Community College receives nearly $3 million federal grant to boost degree completion and career pathways
4 days ago
Scottsdale Community College has received a nearly $3 million Title III grant from the U.S. Department of Education that will support new efforts to help students earn degrees, gain career experience and prepare for the workforce. The five-year grant will fund Aspire. Achieve. Advance., a collegewide initiative focused on connecting...
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