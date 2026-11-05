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And one: Inconsistent play, off-the-bench points power Duke women's basketball over Green Bay
By Mary Davisson,6 days ago
Duke women's basketball kicked off its regular season with a win over Green Bay Tuesday. The Blue Zone highlights one key player, word and stat from the matchup:. Duke finished its season opener toppling Green Bay 76-60 but showed room for improvement after a slow start. With star forward Toby Fournier out with a lower leg injury, the Blue Devils were lacking the usual explosive dual-court athleticism the Canadian has brought in the past two seasons. Head coach Kara Larson was forced to test who could take Fournier’s place and lead the team to victory.