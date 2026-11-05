undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Life sentence closes Morgan Violi murder case in Bowling Green
By Deborah Harbsmeier,7 days ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Robert Froberg, 61, was sentenced to life in prison for the 1996 kidnapping and murder of 7-year-old Morgan Violi. Violi was abducted on July 24, 1996, while she was playing with her sisters and friends at the Colony Apartments in Bowling Green. Witnesses saw a man grab Violi, put her in a maroon Chevrolet van and drive away. Two days later, the van suspected of being involved in the abduction was found in Franklin, Tennessee, and searched for evidence. Her body was found on Oct. 20, 1996, three months after her abduction, in woods near White House, Tennessee.