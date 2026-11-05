undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Raleigh Museum Marks 10 Years of Día de los Muertos With Altars and Live Music
By Edith Carmichael,4 days ago
Source: Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department / Facebook. The City of Raleigh Museum is marking a decade of honoring Día de los Muertos this Friday, Nov. 6, with an evening built around altars, live music, poetry from local schoolchildren, and traditional refreshments. The 10th annual celebration brings together several community groups for what organizers describe as a night of music, dance, poetry, art, traditional flavors, and community.