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Deep River Park to host Native American Gathering and Celebration
By rantnc,6 days ago
Deep River Parks Association will host a Native American Gathering and Celebration at the Camelback Bridge Park, located at 5485 R. Jordan Road, Sanford, from 12 to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $10, with children 12 and under admitted free. Proceeds from the event will go toward maintenance of the parks at Camelback Bridge and the former Carbonton Dam.
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