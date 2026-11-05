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Manchester Seeking Volunteers for Two City Boards; Applications Due November 30
6 days ago
The City of Manchester is seeking volunteers to serve on two local boards and commissions, with applications being accepted through November 30, 2026. According to a public notice shared by the city, vacancies are available on the Manchester Historic and Zoning Commission and the Coffee County Industrial Board for a seat representing the City of Manchester.