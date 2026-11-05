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The USL's hottest coaching seats: Who could be next to go?
By John Morrissey,3 days ago
There are three constants in life: death, taxes, and frequent coaching changes in the USL. Zero managers in the USL Championship’s Western Conference have been with their club for more than two full years. Charleston’s Ben Pirmann is the longest-tenured coach in the league, yet he joined the Battery as recently as 2023. USL League One’s abundance of expansion teams skews the numbers, but only four of 17 current managers have lasted three years.