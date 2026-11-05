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Tamarac Crime Blotter: Political Campaign Dispute Escalates Into Alleged Gun Threat at Polling Site
By Sharon Aron Baron,6 days ago
Theft – Oct. 27. A woman reported that a man she knew as “Zoe Hoe,” also known as Joseph, stole $120 in cash from her wallet while at her Tamarac residence between 11:30 a.m. and 1:05 p.m. The victim told deputies she had known the man for approximately six months and described him as having a gray beard and frequently wearing a baseball cap.