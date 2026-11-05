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Tracy City Man Arrested Following Investigation Involving Alleged Solicitation of Minor
6 days ago
A Tracy City man has been arrested following an investigation involving the alleged solicitation of a minor in Grundy County. According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Christopher Leiderman of Tracy City was taken into custody Thursday after deputies began investigating an incident involving a child at a local elementary school.
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