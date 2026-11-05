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Monticello prepares for City Council hearing on Nov 9 by talking about transparency (Wright County)
By Ann Treacy,6 days ago
What does transparency look like when a community is divided over a controversial development?. In Monticello, the question has become central to the debate over the proposed Edmonson Business Center, a roughly 547-acre hyperscale data center development proposed by Monticello Tech LLC south of 85th Street NE and east of Highway 25.