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Hulkamania is taking Over Chesapeake Animal Services: Meet Hulk Hogan!
By Stephanie Taylor,3 days ago
Furry Friday is brought to you by Fusion Home Services and Lucky One Lemonade. I got to meet Hulk Hogan at Chesapeake Animal Services this week!. He is a 3-year-old white/orange tabby found as a stray. Don’t worry, you won’t get a running leg drop from him; he’s more of a friendly bear hug guy. Hulk Hogan is very affectionate and loves cuddles! He gets along well with other cats, and at Chesapeake Animal Services, you can adopt two cats together, and the second adoption fee is waived.