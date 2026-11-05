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Crews in Bloomington are installing fiber optic cables (Hennepin County)
By Ann Treacy,4 days ago
Crews are in Bloomington installing fiber optic cables. This work aims to bring high-speed internet service to Bloomington residents and businesses. This work is being conducted by authorized broadband providers, not the City of Bloomington. Installation work is ongoing and is expected to continue throughout Bloomington over the next few...
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