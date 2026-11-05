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With Savo Leaving, Wilton Faces Unfinished Financial Work and Another Audit Deadline
By Heather Borden Herve, GMW Editor,7 days ago
CFO Dawn Savo’s Dec. 3 departure comes as Wilton works through unfinished accounting and prepares for its next audit. Staffing gaps and approaching budget preparation add to the demands facing the Finance Department. Selectmen are discussing interim leadership and the search for a permanent replacement. Why It Matters: How...
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