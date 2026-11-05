undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Google, Meta and TikTok sue California over law designed to protect children from social media harms
By ASSOCIATED PRESS,7 days ago
Google, Meta and TikTok filed separate lawsuits seeking to block a California law designed to protect children from the risks of social media, arguing that it violates their First Amendment rights. The law, which is scheduled to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2027, prohibits tech companies from offering addictive...