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A Guide To China’s Expanding Fleet Of Military Helicopters
By Thomas Newdick,6 days ago
China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) operates an increasingly diverse fleet of helicopters spanning everything from basic pilot training and battlefield transport to airborne early warning, anti-submarine warfare, and dedicated attack missions. The force reflects decades of development, often beginning with helicopters acquired from France and later produced under...