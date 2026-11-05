undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
THE RINGS OF POWER Star Daniel Weyman Talks About the Special Moment Gandalf Finally Gets His Iconic Wizard Hat
By Joey Paur,6 days ago
Gandalf is finally getting his iconic wizard hat in Season 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and it turns out that getting the look just right was a pretty big deal. For Daniel Weyman, who plays the legendary wizard in Prime Video's fantasy series, the hat became something much more meaningful than another piece of his costume.