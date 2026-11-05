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Jefferson County lights county buildings green to honor veterans in Operation Green Light
By Fox 49 Staff,2 days ago
MONTICELLO, Fla. -- Jefferson County is lighting up three government buildings in green as part of a nationwide effort to honor military veterans and connect them with local resources. The Jefferson County Board of County Commissioners said the county is joining communities across the country for Operation Green Light, a...
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