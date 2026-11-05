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HF-L Retirees Gather For Annual Luncheon
By Editor,6 days ago
On Wednesday, September 9, the Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School District retirees met for lunch at Lima Country Club to honor this year’s retirees and spend time catching up with former co-workers. Retirees enjoyed a delicious lunch prepared by Lima Country Club Restaurant staff. David Leahy, Executive Director of HF-L Human Resources, welcomed the 2026 retirees to the luncheon. There are over three hundred members in the retiree group! It was wonderful to reminisce with long time friends!