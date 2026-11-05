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SUN: Ravens place QBs Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley on injured reserve
By Brian Wacker,7 days ago
The Ravens officially placed quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler “Snoop” Huntley on injured reserve on Thursday. The move came four days after both were injured in Sunday’s 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Jackson injured the right thumb on his throwing hand and will miss at least four games; Huntley suffered a turf toe injury that will also require surgery and end his season.