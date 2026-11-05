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Ladies of Virtue Will Celebrate 15 Years of Impact at 2026 Leading with Virtue Cocktail Reception
By Chicago Southsider,7 days ago
Editor’s Note: Charlene Rhinehart, founder and publisher of Chicago Southsider, serves on the host committee for Ladies of Virtue’s 2026 Leading with Virtue reception and is participating in fundraising efforts for the event. This relationship is disclosed in the interest of editorial transparency. Ladies of Virtue (LOV) is...