undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Nintendo Holds Switch 2 Pricing Steady as Shipments Reach 26 Million Units
6 days ago
Nintendo shipped 2.67 million Switch 2 consoles during its second financial quarter, marking a 41% decline compared to 4.54 million units shipped in the same window last year. Despite earlier retail price increases in Japan, North America, and Europe, company president Shuntaro Furukawa stated there are no plans to raise hardware prices again. Global sales of the platform have reached 26.35 million units, maintaining a faster sales pace than the original Switch during the same post launch timeframe.