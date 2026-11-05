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Ematec yoke enables blade installation on ‘world’s tallest’ wind turbine
By Mitchell Keller Managing Editor, American CranesTransport,7 days ago
At the GICON high-altitude wind tower, the steel lattice structure surrounding the hub left far less clearance than a conventional tubular tower, the blades had to be manoeuvred at angles of up to 30 degrees to avoid striking the structure, and the work ran from midday through midnight before all three were in place.