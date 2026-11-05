undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Missouri hunters offered easier ways to donate venison for Share the Harvest
6 days ago
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has announced a new pilot program for Share the Harvest (STH) that focuses on convenience for hunters looking to donate venison for Missourians facing hunger. The program establishes refrigerated deer drop-off locations from Nov. 10 – Dec. 14 in areas where access to participating STH processors may be limited.
1