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Unstoppable: Dungeon Crawler Carl From Renegade Game Studios: Review
By ShawnFoles,3 days ago
Renegade Game Studios welcomes a new version of the popular board game Unstoppable. Unstoppable is a solo or two-player game where you level up your abilities as you go. Renegade adapted this strategy and reimplemented it to fit the world of the popular Dungeon Crawler Carl book series. I got a chance to play this game with the folks at Renegade Game Studios while at GameHoleCon so let’s take a look at it.