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Litecoin Takes Savage Swipe at XRP With Controversial Post That Has Crypto Community Talking— Here’s What Happened
By Brenda Ngari,7 days ago
Litecoin has reignited its long-running rivalry with XRP after taking another provocative jab at the Ripple-linked cryptocurrency in a post that quickly caught the crypto community’s attention. This time, the Litecoin account joked that it could no longer use a controversial term when referring to XRP, prompting fresh reactions from the XRPArmy. The remark has added another twist to the ongoing rivalry between the two crypto communities.