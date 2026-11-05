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Xbox Aims To Turn Your iPhone Or Android Into A Cloud Gaming Controller
By Alan Velasco,6 days ago
Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service is about to get more accessible as the company is now rolling out a preview that allows players to use either their phone or the recently launched Nano controller to play their games. This upgrade comes as Microsoft attempts to entice players to jump into “Cloud Playtime” packs, which is a new pay-as-you-go option.