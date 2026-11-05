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Ripple CEO Sees Bipartisan Crypto Support After U.S. Midterm Elections, Renews Call for Clear Rules
By Newton Gitonga,7 days ago
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has expressed confidence in the crypto industry’s political position after the November 3 U.S. midterm elections, citing victories by pro-crypto candidates from both major parties. However, despite Democrats securing control of Congress and industry-backed political committees suffering several expensive defeats, Garlinghouse believes efforts to establish...