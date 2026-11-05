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Discord's Ground-Up Rebuild Aims To Slash RAM From Gigabytes To Megabytes
By Chris Harper,5 days ago
Discord is at the cutting-edge of social media and instant messaging platforms in terms of features and customization, but its weak optimization is finally getting addressed with a full Rust programming language rewrite. Currently, Discord is built on Electron, which is essentially a stripped-down Chromium-based web browser that runs the Discord web client as a web page.