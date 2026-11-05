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Sony Ramps Up PlayStation 6 Spending As PS5 Closes In On 100M Sales
By Zak Killian,6 days ago
Sony is preparing to increase investment in its next-generation PlayStation platform even as the PS5 approaches the 100-million-unit milestone. During its latest earnings call, Sony CFO Lin Tao confirmed that next-generation research and development remains on schedule, with investment expected to have a significant impact on spending during the second half of the current fiscal year.