undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The complicated questions behind Abdul El-Sayed’s Senate victory
By Michael Marder,3 days ago
On Nov. 3, the midterm elections across the United States occurred, and turned out to be a massive blue wave throughout. States like South Carolina and Kansas, which typically go solidly right-wing and Republican, ended up flipping to Democrat senators or governors. More red states like Ohio or Texas, in some cases, went Democrat by 5 or even up to 20 points (James On Nov. 3, midterm elections across the United States produced a massive blue wave. States like South Carolina and Kansas, which typically go solidly right-wing and Republican, flipped to Democratic senators or governors. More red states like Ohio or Texas, in some cases, went Democrat by 5 or even up to 20 points (James Talarico won by about 18).