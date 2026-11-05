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Indie Initiative: Box Brown’s “WTF is a Podcast” Review
By Forrest Gaddis,4 days ago
I don’t think anyone saw what a phenomenon Marc Maron’s WTF podcast would become, not even Maron himself. As with all good creative ventures, it grew organically. Marc Maron is a divisive stand-up comic, and while I don’t necessarily think it’s a badge he displays, this honesty seemed to be the fuel for his widely popular podcast, which ended its run earlier this year, but the story isn’t finished. Z2 Comics, in collaboration with Maron and comic creator Brian “Box” Brown, has put together a graphic novel about the rise of Maron’s groundbreaking podcast, as well as the format in general. Paired with Box Brown’s writing and art, WTF is a Podcast is a fantastic adaptation of the story about creativity and redemption.