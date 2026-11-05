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Let It Roll Announces Lineup for Second Event in Puerto Rico
By Carolina Quijano,4 days ago
Celebrating 25 years of bass, Let It Roll On Tour: Puerto Rico is bringing heavyweight global and local talent to Isla Verde for a two-day beach party. Let It Roll — the world’s largest drum and bass festival — expanded its global footprint by hosting its debut Puerto Rico edition in winter 2025. After transforming from a local club night into a massive open-air spectacle in the Czech Republic, the festival organizers officially took their signature sound on the road.