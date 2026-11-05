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Noninvasive Models Underestimate CSPH in MASH Cirrhosis vs HVPG
6 days ago
In patients with compensated MASH cirrhosis, Baveno VII and ANTICIPATE-NASH showed moderate agreement with HVPG and underestimated CSPH prevalence. Two noninvasive models for detecting clinically significant portal hypertension (CSPH), the Baveno VII criteria and the ANTICIPATE-NASH model, showed only moderate agreement with hepatic venous pressure gradient (HVPG) in patients with compensated.