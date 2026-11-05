undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Utah leaders discuss homelessness solutions at statewide summit
By Madi Vollmer KSL,7 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah leaders gathered in Salt Lake City for the Central Utah Homeless Summit, bringing together state officials and community organizations to discuss challenges and potential solutions to homelessness. Gov. Spencer Cox delivered the keynote address, emphasizing how homelessness affects communities throughout the state. "Addiction, poverty,...
4